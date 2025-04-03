Allstate (ALL) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Allstate (ALL) closed at $205.32, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.84%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 3.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 5.97%.

The insurer's shares have seen an increase of 2.94% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 2.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Allstate will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 30, 2025. On that day, Allstate is projected to report earnings of $4.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.13 billion, up 11.04% from the year-ago period.

ALL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.69 per share and revenue of $69.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.02% and +7.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Allstate. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. Currently, Allstate is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Allstate is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.23, so one might conclude that Allstate is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ALL has a PEG ratio of 1.12. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

