Allstate (ALL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Allstate (ALL) closed the most recent trading day at $214.16, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.64%.

Shares of the insurer witnessed a gain of 4.36% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 7.36%, and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Allstate in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 29, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $7.46, signifying a 111.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $17.7 billion, indicating a 5.38% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.95 per share and revenue of $72.79 billion, which would represent changes of -25.5% and +7.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Allstate. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.36% upward. As of now, Allstate holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Allstate is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.69, which means Allstate is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ALL has a PEG ratio of 0.44. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.