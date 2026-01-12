Allstate (ALL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Allstate (ALL) was down 1.67% at $208.66. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Shares of the insurer witnessed a gain of 2.43% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 3.24%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.89%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Allstate in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 4, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $9.07, indicating a 18.25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $17.63 billion, reflecting a 5.53% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $29.11 per share and a revenue of $68.96 billion, indicating changes of +58.9% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Allstate. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.75% decrease. Currently, Allstate is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Allstate is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.46.

It is also worth noting that ALL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL)

