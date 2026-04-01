Allstate (ALL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Allstate (ALL) closed at $204.10, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.16%.

Shares of the insurer witnessed a loss of 2.94% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 5.41%, and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Allstate in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 29, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $7.7, marking a 118.13% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.72 billion, up 5.49% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $26.01 per share and revenue of $72.87 billion, indicating changes of -25.32% and +7.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Allstate. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.36% higher. Allstate is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Allstate is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.17 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that ALL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ALL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 38, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.