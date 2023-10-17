Allstate (ALL) Soars 3.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Allstate (ALL) shares rallied 3.8% in the last trading session to close at $124.92. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 10.6% gain over the past four weeks.

This marks the second consecutive day of Allstate’s price increase since its peer The Progressive announced encouraging monthly results. The Progressive's premiums written jumped, policies in force were solid in the Personal Auto segment and expenses declined in September. This had a ripple effect, benefitting various players in the insurance sector, with Allstate being one of the beneficiaries. Also, investor interest was likely piqued by a Reuters report of activist Trian Fund Management building a stake in the company.

This insurer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +128.9%. Revenues are expected to be $14.74 billion, up 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Allstate, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ALL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Allstate is part of the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Palomar (PLMR), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.1% higher at $52.55. PLMR has returned -1.8% in the past month.

For Palomar , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.3% over the past month to $0.77. This represents a change of +165.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Palomar currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.