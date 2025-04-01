Allstate (ALL) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Allstate (ALL) standing at $207.50, reflecting a +0.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

The insurer's shares have seen an increase of 2.48% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 3.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Allstate in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.98, showcasing a 22.42% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $17.13 billion, indicating a 11.04% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $18.64 per share and a revenue of $69.39 billion, indicating changes of +1.75% and +7.87%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Allstate. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.65% lower. At present, Allstate boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Allstate is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.17.

We can additionally observe that ALL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.13. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 30, this industry ranks in the top 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

