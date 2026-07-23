Allstate (ALL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Allstate (ALL) ended the recent trading session at $254.52, demonstrating a +1.07% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.21% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

The insurer's shares have seen an increase of 7.83% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Allstate in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 5, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.61, reflecting a 5.56% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $17.73 billion, reflecting a 5.67% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $30.51 per share and a revenue of $71.42 billion, signifying shifts of -12.4% and +5.26%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Allstate. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.57% upward. As of now, Allstate holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Allstate is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.67.

It is also worth noting that ALL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.43. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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