Allstate (ALL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Allstate (ALL) ending at $166.81, denoting a +0.72% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.63%.

The insurer's stock has climbed by 3.91% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 3.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Allstate in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 1, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.85, signifying a 396.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.29 billion, up 11.03% from the year-ago period.

ALL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.41 per share and revenue of $63.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1311.58% and +10.11%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Allstate. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.36% increase. Allstate is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Allstate is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.77, which means Allstate is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, ALL's PEG ratio is currently 0.41. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, finds itself in the top 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

