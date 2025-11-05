Allstate (ALL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Allstate (ALL) reported $17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. EPS of $11.17 for the same period compares to $3.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.35 billion, representing a surprise of -2.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +36.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Property-Liability - Combined Ratio : 80.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 90.3%.

: 80.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 90.3%. Property-Liability - Expense Ratio : 21.8% versus 21.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 21.8% versus 21.7% estimated by six analysts on average. Property-Liability - Loss Ratio : 58.3% versus 68.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 58.3% versus 68.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Allstate Protection - Homeowners Insurance - Combined Ratio : 71.5% versus 74.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 71.5% versus 74.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned : $14.53 billion compared to the $14.76 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.

: $14.53 billion compared to the $14.76 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year. Property-Liability- Net Investment Income : $873 million versus $740.58 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.3% change.

: $873 million versus $740.58 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.3% change. Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income : $49 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $36.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +96%.

: $49 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $36.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +96%. Property-Liability- Other Revenue : $518 million compared to the $521.71 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year.

: $518 million compared to the $521.71 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year. Underwriting Income- Property-Liability : $2.89 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $2.89 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Protection Services- Net Investment Income : $25 million compared to the $25.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.

: $25 million compared to the $25.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year. Protection Services- Net Premiums Earned : $720 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $693.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

: $720 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $693.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%. Revenues- Protection Services: $912 million compared to the $898.63 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.

Here is how Allstate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Allstate have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

