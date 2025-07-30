Allstate (ALL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Allstate (ALL) reported $16.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of $5.94 for the same period compares to $1.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.32, the EPS surprise was +78.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Property-Liability - Combined Ratio : 91.1% compared to the 97.2% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 91.1% compared to the 97.2% average estimate based on eight analysts. Property-Liability - Loss Ratio : 70.3% compared to the 75.2% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 70.3% compared to the 75.2% average estimate based on seven analysts. Property-Liability - Expense Ratio : 20.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 21.8%.

: 20.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 21.8%. Allstate Protection - Homeowners Insurance - Combined Ratio : 102% versus 103.8% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 102% versus 103.8% estimated by five analysts on average. Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned : $14.35 billion compared to the $14.55 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.

: $14.35 billion compared to the $14.55 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year. Property-Liability- Other Revenue : $504 million compared to the $496.78 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.

: $504 million compared to the $496.78 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year. Property-Liability- Net Investment Income : $687 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $742.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

: $687 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $742.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Allstate Health and Benefits- Accident and health insurance premiums and contract charges : $235 million versus $350.91 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -50.4% change.

: $235 million versus $350.91 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -50.4% change. Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income : $37 million compared to the $24.9 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +76.2% year over year.

: $37 million compared to the $24.9 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +76.2% year over year. Revenues- Property-liability : $15.35 billion versus $15.76 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.

: $15.35 billion versus $15.76 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change. Allstate Health and Benefits- Net investment income : $5 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $19.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -80%.

: $5 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $19.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -80%. Allstate Protection- Net Premiums Earned- Homeowners: $3.77 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

Shares of Allstate have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

