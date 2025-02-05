Allstate (ALL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Allstate (ALL) reported $16.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. EPS of $7.67 for the same period compares to $5.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.51, the EPS surprise was +17.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allstate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Combined Ratio - Property-liability : 86.9% compared to the 90.2% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 86.9% compared to the 90.2% average estimate based on seven analysts. Expense Ratio - Property-liability : 23.2% versus 22% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 23.2% versus 22% estimated by six analysts on average. Loss Ratio - Property-liability : 63.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 67.8%.

: 63.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 67.8%. Combined Ratio - Auto : 93.5% versus 93.2% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 93.5% versus 93.2% estimated by six analysts on average. Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned : $13.93 billion versus $14 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.

: $13.93 billion versus $14 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change. Allstate Health and Benefits- Net Investment Income : $26 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $25.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%.

: $26 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $25.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%. Allstate Health and Benefits- Other Revenue : $144 million compared to the $129.41 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

: $144 million compared to the $129.41 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Property-Liability- Other Revenue : $493 million compared to the $472.64 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.

: $493 million compared to the $472.64 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year. Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income : $24 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $23.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $24 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $23.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Allstate Health and Benefits- Accident and health insurance premiums and contract charges : $482 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $479.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

: $482 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $479.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%. Property-Liability- Net Investment Income : $757 million compared to the $683.89 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.7% year over year.

: $757 million compared to the $683.89 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.7% year over year. Protection Services- Net Investment Income: $26 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $24.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30%.

Shares of Allstate have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

