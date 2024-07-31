Allstate (ALL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Allstate (ALL) reported $15.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.9%. EPS of $1.61 for the same period compares to -$4.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +387.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allstate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Combined Ratio - Property-liability : 101.1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 103.1%.

: 101.1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 103.1%. Expense Ratio - Property-liability : 21.3% compared to the 20.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 21.3% compared to the 20.9% average estimate based on seven analysts. Loss Ratio - Property-liability : 79.8% compared to the 82.6% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 79.8% compared to the 82.6% average estimate based on seven analysts. Combined Ratio - Auto : 95.9% compared to the 99.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 95.9% compared to the 99.7% average estimate based on five analysts. Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned : $13.34 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $13.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

: $13.34 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $13.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%. Property-Liability- Net Investment Income : $643 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $655.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%.

: $643 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $655.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%. Property-Liability- Other Revenue : $441 million compared to the $428.14 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.

: $441 million compared to the $428.14 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year. Allstate Health and Benefits- Other Revenue : $121 million versus $118.62 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change.

: $121 million versus $118.62 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change. Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income : $21 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $21.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.2%.

: $21 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $21.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.2%. Allstate Health and Benefits- Accident and health insurance premiums and contract charges : $474 million compared to the $464.39 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $474 million compared to the $464.39 million average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Net investment income : $712 million versus $731.45 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.

: $712 million versus $731.45 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change. Allstate Health and Benefits- Net Investment Income : $25 million compared to the $22.60 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.

Shares of Allstate have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

