Allstate (ALL) Q2 Earnings Beat on Property-Liability Rate Hikes

The Allstate Corporation ALL reported strong second-quarter results, which benefited on the back of prudent rate increases, rise in Market-based investment income and insurance premiums. Also, improved Property-Liability underwriting results, thanks to its profit improvement plan, lower catastrophe losses and total expenses, aided the bottom line.

The second-quarter 2024 adjusted net income of $1.61 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. The company reported a loss of $4.42 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Operating revenues of $15.8 billion rose 12% year over year in the quarter under review. The top line beat the consensus mark by 1.7%.

Key Takeaways

Net investment income improved 16.7% year over year to $712 million in the second quarter thanks to increased market-based income, partly offset by reduced performance-based income. However, it missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $731.5 million and our model estimate of $713.6 million. Market-based investment income increased 24.4% year over year thanks to increased yields in fixed-income portfolios. However, performance-based investment income was affected by lower real estate investment results.

Total costs and expenses of $15.3 billion decreased 2.8% year over year but were higher than our estimate of $15 billion. The year-over-year decline was due to lower property and casualty insurance claims and claims expenses.

Allstate generated a pretax income of $430 million in the quarter under review against the year-ago quarter’s pretax loss of $1.7 billion.

Total policies in force were 199.9 million as of Jun 30, 2024, up 6.3% year over year. Catastrophe losses dropped 21.4% year over year in the second quarter to $2.1 billion.

Segmental Performances

The Property-Liability segment recorded premiums earned of $13.3 billion, which advanced 11.9% year over year on the back of increased average premiums resulting from rate hikes. The metric beat our model estimate of $13.1 billion. Premiums earned from Allstate brand and National General jumped 8.9% and 27.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period.

Underwriting loss in the Property-Liability unit amounted to $145 million in the second quarter, improving from the prior-year quarter’s loss of $2.1 billion. The metric was aided by a rise in earned premiums, reduced catastrophe losses and favorable underlying loss experience. The combined ratio of 101.1% improved 1,650 basis points year over year in the quarter under review and met our estimate.

The Protection Services segment’s revenues grew 12.7% year over year to $773 million in the second quarter, thanks to strength in Allstate Protection Plans and Arity. Also, the figure beat the consensus mark by 4.8%. Adjusted net income of $55 million improved 34.1% year over year and beat our model estimate of $52.9 million on the back of Allstate Protection Plans.

The Allstate Health and Benefits segment reported premium and contract charges of $474 million, which improved 4.6% year over year in the quarter under review and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate by more than 2%. The unit’s performance was driven by sound individual health and group health results. Adjusted net income grew 1.8% year over year to $58 million, which beat the consensus mark by 8.6%.

Financial Update (as of Jun 30, 2024)

Allstate exited the second quarter with a cash balance of $599 million, which decreased from $722 million at 2023-end. Total assets of $108.4 billion increased from $103.4 billion at 2023-end.

Debt amounted to $8.1 billion, which increased from $7.9 billion at 2023-end.

Total shareholders’ equity of $18.6 billion increased from $17.8 billion at 2023-end.

Book value per common share was $62.14 as of Jun 30, 2024, which grew from $58.65 at 2023-end.

