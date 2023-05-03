Allstate (ALL) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Allstate (ALL) reported revenue of $13.77 billion, up 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.30, compared to $2.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.83 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.94, the EPS surprise was +32.99%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Allstate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Property-liability - Combined ratio : 108.6% versus 103.5% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 108.6% versus 103.5% estimated by seven analysts on average. Property-liability - Loss ratio : 87.5% versus 79.85% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 87.5% versus 79.85% estimated by six analysts on average. Property-liability - Expense ratio : 21.1% versus 22.48% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 21.1% versus 22.48% estimated by six analysts on average. Allstate Health and Benefits Segment- Net Investment Income : $19 million compared to the $17.52 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $19 million compared to the $17.52 million average estimate based on eight analysts. Revenues- Accident and health insurance premiums and contract charges : $463 million compared to the $460.20 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $463 million compared to the $460.20 million average estimate based on eight analysts. Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned : $11.64 billion versus $11.51 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.

: $11.64 billion versus $11.51 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change. Property-liability- Other Revenue : $353 million versus $355.82 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $353 million versus $355.82 million estimated by six analysts on average. Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income : $31 million compared to the $20.39 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $31 million compared to the $20.39 million average estimate based on five analysts. Protection Services- Net Premiums Earned : $538 million compared to the $565.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $538 million compared to the $565.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. Property-Liability- Net Investment Income : $509 million versus $522.64 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $509 million versus $522.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Allstate Health and Benefits Segment- Other Revenue : $101 million versus $102.53 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $101 million versus $102.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Net investment income: $575 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $597.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

Shares of Allstate have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

