Allstate (ALL) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Allstate (ALL) closed the most recent trading day at $194.86, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.03% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurer had lost 6.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Allstate in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.12, reflecting a 58.67% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $17.13 billion, showing a 11.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

ALL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.65 per share and revenue of $69.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.12% and +7.85%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Allstate. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.67% lower. Allstate is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Allstate is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.74, which means Allstate is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that ALL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.