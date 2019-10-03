Allstate (ALL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Allstate (ALL) closed at $105.65, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the insurer had gained 1.65% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ALL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 29, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.23, up 15.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.07 billion, down 11.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.53 per share and revenue of $36.18 billion, which would represent changes of +18.09% and -11.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ALL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% higher. ALL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ALL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.62, which means ALL is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ALL has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

