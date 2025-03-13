Allstate (ALL) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Allstate (ALL) standing at $202, reflecting a +1.89% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurer had gained 4.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 5.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Allstate in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.98, showcasing a 22.42% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $17.13 billion, indicating a 11.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $18.62 per share and revenue of $69.64 billion, indicating changes of +1.64% and +8.26%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Allstate. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.01% downward. At present, Allstate boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Allstate currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.65. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.47.

One should further note that ALL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

