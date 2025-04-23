Allstate (ALL) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Allstate (ALL) ended the recent trading session at $194.73, demonstrating a +0.43% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurer had lost 6.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Allstate will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 30, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.34, indicating a 54.39% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $17.13 billion, showing a 11.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $16.65 per share and revenue of $69.38 billion, indicating changes of -9.12% and +7.85%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Allstate. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.42% decrease. Allstate currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Allstate is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.64. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.74.

One should further note that ALL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ALL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.