Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund said on July 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.83 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.34%, the lowest has been 5.44%, and the highest has been 11.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=194).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERH is 0.15%, an increase of 179.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.69% to 1,058K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bridge Advisory holds 285K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERH by 6.87% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 237K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing an increase of 30.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERH by 41.02% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 57K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 79.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERH by 377.63% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 49K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERH by 78.11% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 32K shares.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The fund seeks a high level of current income and moderate capital growth, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income. The Fund allocates its assets between two separate investment strategies, or sleeves. Under normal market conditions, the fund allocates approximately 70% of its total assets to a sleeve that places a focus on common, preferred and convertible preferred stocks of utility companies and approximately 30% of its total assets to a sleeve of U.S. dollar denominated below investment grade (high yield) debt.

