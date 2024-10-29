News & Insights

Stocks

Allspring Increases Stake in Baillie Gifford Trust

October 29, 2024 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings has increased its voting rights in Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC to 15.012%, crossing a significant threshold. This change highlights the growing influence of U.S.-based investors in the European financial markets. Investors will be keen to see how this might impact strategic decisions within the trust.

For further insights into GB:BGEU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.