Allspring Increases Stake in Baillie Gifford Trust

Allspring Global Investments Holdings has increased its voting rights in Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC to 15.012%, crossing a significant threshold. This change highlights the growing influence of U.S.-based investors in the European financial markets. Investors will be keen to see how this might impact strategic decisions within the trust.

