Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2021

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.061 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased EAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.78, the dividend yield is 8.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EAD was $8.78, representing a -4.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.19 and a 9.61% increase over the 52 week low of $8.01.

EAD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF).

EAD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF).

Interested in gaining exposure to EAD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EAD as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an decrease of -3.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EAD at 2.92%.

