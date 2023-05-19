Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.58 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 13, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.03%, the lowest has been 7.45%, and the highest has been 14.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.13 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allspring Income Opportunities Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAD is 0.13%, an increase of 12.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 14,864K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bramshill Investments holds 3,064K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,028K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAD by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 1,372K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares, representing a decrease of 12.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAD by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 802K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares, representing a decrease of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAD by 91.92% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 761K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares, representing a decrease of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAD by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opportunity Fund holds 685K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares, representing a decrease of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAD by 10.13% over the last quarter.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The fund seeks a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the fund may also seek capital appreciation consistent with its investment objective. nder normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in below investment grade (high yield) debt securities, loans and preferred stocks. These securities are rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by S&P, or are unrated securities of comparable quality as determined by the subadvisor.

