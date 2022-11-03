Allspring Global ups stake in Mexico Fund, Inc., Which is up 8.5% In Last Month

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,511,460 shares of Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (MXF). This represents 10.07% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1,190,888 shares and 7.94% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.92% and an increase in total ownership of 2.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

They have filed two 13D/G filings since February 7, 2022.

The Mexico Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company with the investment objective of long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Fund provides a vehicle to investors who wish to invest in Mexican companies through a managed non-diversified portfolio as part of their overall investment program.

Its shares rose 8.5% over the last month.

What are other large shareholders doing?

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 5,129,092 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 1,712,947 shares.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds 1,401,737 shares.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC holds 185,851 shares.

HCINX - The Institutional International Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 76,903 shares.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mexico Fund, Inc. (The). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.03%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) is 0.2048%, a decrease of 3.2259%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 8,816,573 shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.