Allspring Global Investments Holdings Now Owns 11.09% of DallasNews Corporation Series A (DALN)

Fintel reports that Allspring Global Investments Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.53MM shares of DallasNews Corporation Series A (DALN). This represents 11.09% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 13, 2023 they reported 0.53MM shares and 9.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.58% and an increase in total ownership of 1.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in DallasNews Corporation Series A. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DALN is 0.03%, a decrease of 7.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 2,622K shares. The put/call ratio of DALN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DALN by 22.18% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 71.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DALN by 82.84% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 115K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DALN by 99.99% over the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 18K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DallasNews Corporation Series A Declares $0.16 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $4.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 28.68%, the lowest has been 8.42%, and the highest has been 89.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 17.48 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

DallasNews Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A. H. Belo Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas. The Company has a growing presence in emerging media and digital marketing, and maintains capabilities related to commercial printing, distribution and direct mail. A. H. Belo delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles.

