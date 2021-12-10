Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2021

Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.131 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased EOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.97% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.99, the dividend yield is 8.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOD was $5.99, representing a -1.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.08 and a 26.64% increase over the 52 week low of $4.73.

EOD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the eod Dividend History page.

