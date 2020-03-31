Allscripts Offers Telehealth Support Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. MDRX recently announced that its clients throughout the nation have signed up to rapidly facilitate telehealth visit capabilities to their patients. Notably, the company provides simplified telehealth implementation to health systems through its electronic health record (EHR)-agnostic patient engagement platform known as FollowMyHealth. This service can prove crucial to efforts in curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



For investors’ notice, FollowMyHealth is a mobile-first, enterprise patient engagement solution for providers, hospitals and health systems. This, in turn, enables healthcare entities in managing and boosting quality, and promoting healthy patient populations.



With this development, Allscripts is likely to boost its EHR platform and strengthen presence in this space.





Benefits of the Solution



This innovative solution will help to limit interactions between patients and healthcare workers by converting appointments to telehealth, thereby aiding in containing the outbreak. Notably, the solution is likely to help limit no-shows and cancellations while providing to those who are in need. In fact, the company’s clients have significantly increased the number of video visits amid this crisis.



Further, in the last month itself, FollowMyHealth Telehealth has been selected by more than 100 clients and already implemented by more than 50 clients.



Allscripts remains committed toward partnering with healthcare organizations when it comes to minimizing the risk of spreading associated with COVID-19. In order to do so, the company has been offering these organizations with telehealth solutions that provide care to the patients in need through innovative solutions.



It is important to note here that the FolloMyHealth solution follows recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to proactively help triage patients prior to appointments and find alternatives to face-to-face visits.



Telehealth to Gain Amid Coronavirus Outbreak



Coronavirus, which was first detected in central China in December, has turned into a full-blown pandemic, and its panoptic impact has left most of the world rattled and shocked. In fact, more than 163,000 people across the United States have been infected with the novel coronavirus, with more than 3,000 losing their lives.



Amid this crisis, telehealth has been given new lease of life by the coronavirus outbreak. The telemedicine stocks got an impressive response, when in February, the CDC asked healthcare service communities to increase the use of telemedicine in broader ways. Added to this, the House recently passed an emergency spending bill, allowing medicare reimbursement for telehealth during crisis situations. In this regard, UnitedHealth Group UNH, which already has several telehealth services, including free apps through which virtual consultations can be booked, is a noteworthy name.



Market Prospects



Per a report published by Medgadget, the global EHR market is valued at $24.82 billion in 2018 and expected to reach $37.13 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% between 2018 and 2025. Factors like growing need to boost the safety or quality of healthcare delivery and rise in utilization of healthcare settings in a medical environment are likely to drive the market.



Hence, the latest development has been a well-timed one for Allscripts.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space include AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC and The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO, both currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

