Allscripts' (MDRX) Sunrise Platform Picked by Mercy Iowa City

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. MDRX recently announced that its Sunrise platform of health has been chosen by Mercy Iowa City, which is an acute care hospital and regional referral center catering to patients from across eastern region of Iowa. Mercy Iowa City has picked Sunrise platform of health to run on Microsoft Azure as the core electronic health (EHR) for its community hospital.



Notably, Sunrise is an all-inclusive platform of health that helps in connecting all areas of care, which include acute, ambulatory and surgical services. The platform also has an integrated revenue cycle, patient administration and engagement system.



With this announcement, Allscripts’ Sunrise EHR platform — a key growth driver for the company — is likely to get a further boost.

More on the News

Being a clinician-friendly, evidence-based single platform featuring integrated analytics, Sunrise enables improved health outcomes in hospitals globally. By utilizing Azure, Sunrise can facilitate enhanced organizational effectiveness, solution interoperability and overall improved patient experience.



The flexibility and strength offered by Sunrise will allow Mercy Iowa City to serve its patients in a manner that meets its community’s needs effectively.



By becoming an innovative partner and utilizing cloud-capable features built on Azure, Sunrise will not only improve Mercy Iowa City’s care delivery experience but also take a step toward advancing the future of healthcare.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare IT (HCIT) market estimates that the market for HCIT solutions and services was $125 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $297 billion by 2022, witnessing a CAGR of 13.2%.



Growing demand for quality healthcare services and solutions together with patient safety & care, proactive supportive government initiatives, and increase in acceptance of mHealth & telehealth practices have been driving this market. Further, growing adoption of smartphones is bolstering healthcare IT market growth.

Notable Development

In October 2020, the company completed the rollout of Sunrise EHR platform at the Latrobe Regional Hospital. This was one of the first EHRs in Australia to utilize Microsoft Azure. The efficacy, flexibility and resilience related to a cloud-based system influenced the company to extend the Sunrise EHR platform across Gippsland to four additional hospitals.



Other companies like Cerner Corporation CERN, NextGen Healthcare, Inc. NXGN and McKesson Corporation MCK also continue to benefit from their EHR platforms.



Per the fourth-quarter 2020 earnings call, Cerner remains on track to deliver seamless care for 18 million service members and veterans. Historically, for the first time, U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA) and the U.S. Coast Guard are utilizing the same EHR, with the number of patients in the company’s joint health information exchange improving from 700,000 to 4,000,000 since April 2020.



In January 2021, NextGen Healthcare announced that its renowned cloud-based EHR platform — NextGen Office — has managed to enable provider-owned healthcare practices across the United States. Notably, the NextGen office solution will act as a financial bridge amid the COVID-19 health crisis and maintain business continuity.



This month, McKesson got an approval from The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), for the fifth consecutive year, to take part in the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) as a Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR). The designation allows iKnowMed — the company’s oncology practice EHR system — users to submit data to CMS directly in an efficient manner without the hassle of involving a separate registry vendor, thereby simplifying data submission and lowering the need for additional administrative resources.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cerner Corporation (CERN): Free Stock Analysis Report



McKesson Corporation (MCK): Free Stock Analysis Report



NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC (NXGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.