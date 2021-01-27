Allscripts (MDRX) Extends Tie-Up With US Orthopedic Alliance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. MDRX recently extended its strategic technology partnership with U.S. Orthopedic Alliance. The partnership will bring advanced infrastructure designed to improve orthopedic practices, boost electronic health record (EHR) implementation timelines and support nationwide connectivity with value-based care.

This is likely to boost Allscripts’ Clinical and Financial solutions segment.

US Orthopedic Alliance at a Glance

US Orthopedic Alliance is a southern California-based orthopedic management services provider offering superior business intelligence solutions, including revenue cycle management, contracting, risk management and value-based care services. Currently, US Orthopedic Alliance offers industry-leading management services to a network of more than 100 orthopedic surgeons, 12 ambulatory surgery centers and one specialty hospital.

Significance of Collaboration

Collaboration of Allscripts with US Orthopedic Alliance creates a robust platform for orthopedic practitioners that will allow them to access health information technology solutions, which only the largest health systems could afford till now. This extension will help in the creation of a smarter, accessible and more scalable orthopedic services technology platform.

The partnership between US Orthopedic Alliance and Allscripts is an ideal fit as it will help in delivering an open, enabling and unifying technology platform to lend support to independent orthopedic practices.

Another Notable Collaboration

In November 2020, Allscripts’ business unit, Veradigm and HealthVerity, extended their partnership that builds on the companies’ existing relationship. The initial focus of the deal is the development of innovative Health Insurance Portability and Accountability compliant data products created by linking real-world data from a variety of leading sources. Apart from that, the companies will be committed toward catering to specific industry needs by helping clients design linked data solutions that are fit-for-purpose.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global healthcare IT market size was valued at $67.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $147.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.3%. Growing demand for quality healthcare services and solutions together with patient safety & care, proactive supportive government initiatives, and increase in acceptance of mHealth & telehealth practices has been driving this market.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 90.2% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s growth of 32.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.