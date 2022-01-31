Allscripts Healthcare Solutions' (NASDAQ:MDRX) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock jumps 20% this past week

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) share price is up 77% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 25% share price gain over twelve months.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Because Allscripts Healthcare Solutions made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years Allscripts Healthcare Solutions saw its revenue shrink by 0.4% per year. The falling revenue is arguably somewhat reflected in the lacklustre return of 12% per year over that time. Arguably that's not bad given the soft revenue and loss-making position. Of course, a closer look at the bottom line - and any available analyst forecasts - could reveal an opportunity (if they point to future growth).

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:MDRX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2022

This free interactive report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 25% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 12% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Allscripts Healthcare Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

