Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions' (NASDAQ:MDRX) stock is up by 6.0% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Allscripts Healthcare Solutions' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is:

10% = US$125m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions' Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.4%. This probably goes some way in explaining Allscripts Healthcare Solutions' significant 30% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Allscripts Healthcare Solutions' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 23%.

NasdaqGS:MDRX Past Earnings Growth September 28th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

