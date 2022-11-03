Markets
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Q3 sales increase

November 03, 2022 — 05:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) released a profit for third quarter of $15.1 million

The company's earnings came in at $15.1 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $16.1 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $25.5 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $151.9 million from $144.7 million last year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $15.1 Mln. vs. $16.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $151.9 Mln vs. $144.7 Mln last year.

