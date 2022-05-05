Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $22.9 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $9.1 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.2 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $142.7 million from $133.7 million last year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $22.9 Mln. vs. $9.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.17 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $142.7 Mln vs. $133.7 Mln last year.

