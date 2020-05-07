Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX):

-Earnings: -$20.4 million in Q1 vs. -$7.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.13 in Q1 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.4 million or $0.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.15 per share -Revenue: $416.7 million in Q1 vs. $432.0 million in the same period last year.

