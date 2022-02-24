Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Announces Drop In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $87.3 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $727.8 million, or $4.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.9 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $391.7 million from $386.4 million last year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $87.3 Mln. vs. $727.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $4.82 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $391.7 Mln vs. $386.4 Mln last year.

