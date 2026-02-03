Allreal Holding (SWX:ALLN) Price Target Increased by 10.19% to 204.00

The average one-year price target for Allreal Holding (SWX:ALLN) has been revised to CHF 204,00 / share. This is an increase of 10.19% from the prior estimate of CHF 185,13 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 191,90 to a high of CHF 220,50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.13% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 224,50 / share.

Allreal Holding Maintains 3.10% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.10%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allreal Holding. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 18.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLN is 0.12%, an increase of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.54% to 1,578K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 209K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLN by 1.95% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 205K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLN by 3.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 130K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLN by 1.71% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 129K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 58.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLN by 112.78% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 111K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

