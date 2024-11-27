Allreal downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

UBS downgraded Allreal (ALRHF) to Neutral from Buy with an unchanged price target of CHF 167. The firm cites fading indexation tailwinds, limited near-term growth and potential upside risk to vacancies for the downgrade.

