Allreal downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

November 27, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

UBS downgraded Allreal (ALRHF) to Neutral from Buy with an unchanged price target of CHF 167. The firm cites fading indexation tailwinds, limited near-term growth and potential upside risk to vacancies for the downgrade.

