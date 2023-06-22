AlloVir Prices Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage cell therapy company AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR), on Thursday announced pricing of its public offering.

AlloVir shares closed at $3.17 down 35% or $1.76 per share at the Nasdaq, after the company said it priced a public offering of 20 million shares at $3.75 a share to the public.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $75.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about June 26, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.