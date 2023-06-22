News & Insights

Markets
ALVR

AlloVir Prices Public Offering

June 22, 2023 — 04:44 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage cell therapy company AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR), on Thursday announced pricing of its public offering.

AlloVir shares closed at $3.17 down 35% or $1.76 per share at the Nasdaq, after the company said it priced a public offering of 20 million shares at $3.75 a share to the public.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $75.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about June 26, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALVR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.