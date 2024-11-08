AlloVir to combine with Kalaris Therapeutics in all-stock transaction

AlloVir (ALVR) announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine with Kalaris Therapeutics in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, AlloVir will acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interest of Kalaris. Upon completion of the Merger, pre-Merger AlloVir stockholders are expected to own approximately 25.05% of the combined company and pre-Merger Kalaris stockholders are expected to own approximately 74.95% of the combined company, subject to certain adjustments described in the merger agreement. Upon closing, the combined company is expected to have approximately $100M in cash, which is expected to be sufficient to fund the combined company’s operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the fourth quarter of 2026. After closing, the combined company is expected to operate under the name Kalaris Therapeutics and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “KLRS.” The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to approvals by the stockholders of each company, the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, the effectiveness of a registration statement to be filed with the SEC to register the shares of AlloVir common stock to be issued in connection with the merger, AlloVir having a minimum of $95M of net cash as of the closing, and other customary closing conditions. In connection with the Merger, directors, officers, and certain stockholders of AlloVir and Kalaris have executed support agreements, pursuant to which they have agreed to vote all of their shares of capital stock in favor of the Merger.

