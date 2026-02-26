Allot's Q4 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Allot Ltd. ALLT reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Allot’s fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings of 8 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3%. The company reported earnings of 5 cents per share in the year-ago period.

ALLT’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $28.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The top line increased 14% from the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $24.9 million.

Allot’s Q4 Results in Details

Segment-wise, Allot’s revenues from Security as a Service (SECaaS) were $8.1 million, which contributed 28% to its top line, reflecting an increase of 68.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Allot’s Product sales were $8.4 million (30% of the top line), up 71.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Allot’s revenues from Professional Services were $2.9 million, which contributed 10% to its top line, reflecting an increase of 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Allot’s revenues from Support & Maintenance sales were $9 million (32% of the top line), down 28% from the prior-year quarter.

Allot’s non-GAAP gross profit increased 18% year over year to $20.4 million, while the gross margin expanded 220 bps to 71.9%.

The non-GAAP operating income was $3.6 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $1.8 million. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 550 bps to 12.7%.

Allot’s Balance Sheet Details

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and investment balances were $88 million, up from $81 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Allot generated $8.1 million in operating cash flow during the fourth quarter of 2025. In 2025, ALLT generated $17.8 million in operating cash flow.

Allot Initiates 2026 Guidance

For 2026, Allot expects revenues to be in the range of $113-$117 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $115.21 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.3%.

The consensus mark for 2026 is pegged at earnings per share of 28 cents, revised upward by 3 cents over the past 60 days, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 24.3%.

Allot currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

