Allot Welcomes New CFO Liat Nahum

Allot (ALLT) has released an update.

Allot Ltd., a leader in network intelligence and security solutions, has appointed Liat Nahum as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2024. With over twenty years of financial and leadership experience in tech companies such as Amdocs and Taboola, Nahum is expected to significantly contribute to Allot’s finance and business strategies. Her extensive background positions her to help drive Allot towards renewed business success.

For further insights into ALLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.