Allot Welcomes New CFO Liat Nahum

May 29, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

Allot (ALLT) has released an update.

Allot Ltd., a leader in network intelligence and security solutions, has appointed Liat Nahum as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2024. With over twenty years of financial and leadership experience in tech companies such as Amdocs and Taboola, Nahum is expected to significantly contribute to Allot’s finance and business strategies. Her extensive background positions her to help drive Allot towards renewed business success.

