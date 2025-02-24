Allot to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Allot Ltd. ALLT is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 25, before market open.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 28.2%.

Allot Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Allot Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Allot Ltd. Quote

ALLT’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allot’s revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $24.4 million, implying a slight year-over-year increment.

We expect Security as a Service (SECaaS) revenues to have improved on the back of the expanding top-tier customer base and increased traction of its security solution among the subscriber base of customers.

In the third quarter of 2024, Vodafone UK expanded its cybersecurity services to protect fixed broadband customers by launching a security net home powered by ALLT’s SECaaS solution. The company announced its solution provided to MEO that brings customers a unified converged solution for mobile and home networks. We expect these security deployments built on Allot’s SECaaS solution to have boosted subscriber growth and driven long-term recurring revenue growth.

The consensus mark for this quarter is pegged at breakeven, whereas it incurred a loss of 43 cents per share a year ago. Top-line growth is expected to have caused the bottom line to break even.

What Our Model Says About Allot

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ALLT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Allot currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $39.2 million, indicating a year-over-year fall of 9.8%. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 10 cents, whereas it reported earnings of 5 cents per share a year ago. In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 225%.

CIFR has an Earnings ESP of +15.79% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 25.

Accenture ACN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $16.6 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.2%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.84, suggesting a 2.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 2.7%.

ACN has an Earnings ESP of +12.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Mar. 20.

