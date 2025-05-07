Allot to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Allot Ltd. ALLT is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 12, before the bell.

ALLT’s Q1 Expectations

Despite signs of a turnaround, the company may face headwinds that could weigh on both revenue and earnings. One major concern is the timing of deals and associated revenue recognition. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Allot posted a sharp 55% year-over-year decline in product revenues, largely due to delays in deal closures and when revenues were able to be officially recorded. If these timing challenges continue into the first quarter, the financials could once again reflect suppressed top-line performance, even if demand remains steady in the longer term.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allot’s revenues in the first quarter of 2025 is pegged at $20.2 million, implying a 7.7% year-over-year decline. Loss per share is pegged at 5 cents compared with a year-ago loss of 3 cents per share.

What Our Model Says About Allot

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ALLT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Allot currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings of Some Service Givers

Equifax Inc. EFX reported impressive first-quarter 2025 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.53 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3% and increasing 2% from the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Total revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.9% and grew 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Fiserv, Inc. FI has reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.14 beat the consensus mark by 2.9% and gained 13.8% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.6% but gained 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

