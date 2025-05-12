Allot Posts Narrower Loss In Q1; Revenues Up 6%

(RTTNews) - Allot Ltd. (ALLT) posted a net loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.07 per share, in the first quarter of 2024. Net income on a non-GAAP basis was $0.8 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.03 loss per share.

Total revenues for the first quarter were $23.2 million, a 6% increase year-over-year compared with $21.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.