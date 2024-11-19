Allot Ltd. reports Q3 EPS 3c vs. (28c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $23.24M vs. $22.64M last year. Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot commented, “We are pleased with the continued progress made this quarter in strengthening Allot’s financial position through our cash generation, and we are particularly pleased with our first positive non-GAAP operating income in three years. Revenue grew both sequentially and year over year, and revenue from our security growth engine continues to grow very strongly.”

