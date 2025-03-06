Allot Ltd. to Present at 37th Annual Roth Conference, March 16-18, 2025

Allot Ltd. will present at the 37th Annual Roth Conference from March 16-18, 2025, with CEO Eyal Harari attending.

Allot Ltd., a prominent provider of network intelligence and cybersecurity solutions, announced that its management will participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference from March 16-18, 2025. CEO Eyal Harari will engage in one-on-one meetings with investors on March 17. The event aims to showcase Allot's innovative converged cybersecurity solutions that enhance customer value for service providers and enterprises globally. The company emphasizes its global reach and significant subscriber base, highlighting its commitment to network-native security services. A Safe Harbor statement notes that forward-looking statements in the release are subject to various risks and uncertainties affecting the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

Allot Ltd. is actively engaging with investors through participation in the 37th Annual Roth Conference, indicating transparency and a commitment to investor relations.

The presence of CEO Eyal Harari for one-on-one meetings highlights the company's leadership engagement and opportunity for direct communication with investors.

The company touts extensive global deployment of its innovative cybersecurity and network intelligence solutions, serving over 500 service providers and 1000 enterprises, which reinforces its market presence and reliability.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements indicate significant risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact the company’s future performance, including customer dependence and competition.

References to potential issues with collecting accounts receivable may raise concerns about the company’s financial health and operational efficiency.

Highlighting the loss of significant customers and the ability to compete effectively shows vulnerabilities that could affect shareholder confidence.

FAQ

What is the date of the 37th Annual Roth Conference?

The 37th Annual Roth Conference will take place from March 16 to 18, 2025.

Who will represent Allot Ltd. at the conference?

Allot's CEO, Eyal Harari, will represent the company at the conference.

How can investors schedule a meeting with Allot's management?

Investors can schedule meetings by contacting their Roth representative or emailing Allot's investor relations team.

What solutions does Allot Ltd. provide?

Allot provides innovative network intelligence and cybersecurity solutions for service providers and enterprises globally.

How many customers does Allot serve worldwide?

Allot serves over 500 service providers and more than 1000 enterprises globally.

$ALLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $ALLT stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



Hod Hasharon, Israel, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Allot Ltd.







(NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT)



, a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced that its management will be meeting with investors and presenting at the 37th Annual Roth Conference taking place between March 16 and 18, 2025.





Allot’s CEO, Eyal Harari will be attending and meeting one-on-one with investors on Monday March 17.





For more information about the conference, or to schedule a meeting with Allot's management, please contact your Roth representative or email the investor relations team at Allot.









About Allot









Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative converged cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network-native cybersecurity services, network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.





Allot. See. Control. Secure.





For more information, visit



www.allot.com









Safe Harbor Statement







This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



