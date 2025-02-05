Allot Ltd. to Host Conference Call on Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results on February 25, 2025

Allot Ltd. will discuss its 2024 financial results in a conference call on February 25, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Allot Ltd. announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET. The unaudited financial results will be released prior to the call, which can be accessed via phone numbers for the US, UK, and Israel, or through a live webcast on the Allot website. Allot, a global provider of network-native cybersecurity and network intelligence solutions, serves communication service providers and enterprises, with its technologies widely deployed across various networks to enhance security and analytics capabilities. For more information, interested parties can visit Allot's website.

Potential Positives

Allot Ltd. will provide an update on its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, which is crucial information for investors and stakeholders.

The company has a significant customer base, with over 500 service providers and more than 1000 enterprises, indicating strong market presence and demand for its solutions.

Allot's network-native security-as-a-service solution has already been adopted by many millions of subscribers, showcasing the effectiveness and reach of its offerings.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial data or insights about the company's performance for Q4 or full year 2024, which may raise concerns about transparency and investor confidence.



By announcing an upcoming conference call for results that are yet to be disclosed, the company could be perceived as delaying potentially unfavorable news, leading to speculation and uncertainty amongst investors.



The mention of being only a provider without specific details on growth or any recent achievements may suggest stagnation in a highly competitive cybersecurity market, possibly undermining investor interest.

FAQ

When is Allot's conference call for Q4 and full-year 2024 results?

Allot's conference call will take place on February 25, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET.

How can I access the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast can be accessed on Allot's website at http://investors.allot.com/.

What financial results will be discussed in the conference call?

The call will discuss the unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

What services does Allot provide?

Allot provides network-native cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence for communication service providers and enterprises.

How can I join the conference call from the US?

To join from the US, dial 1-888-642-5032.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ALLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $ALLT stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Hod Hasharon, Israel, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Allot Ltd.



(NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network-native cybersecurity and network intelligence solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 9:00AM ET (2:00PM UK, 4:00PM Israel).





The unaudited financial results of the quarter and year will be published prior to the commencement of the conference call.‎





To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:







US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610







A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Allot website at



http://investors.allot.com/



. The webcast will also be archived on the website following the conference call.









About Allot









Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative converged cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network-native cybersecurity services, network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.





Allot. See. Control. Secure.





For more information, visit



www.allot.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.