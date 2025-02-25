Allot Ltd. Expands Cybersecurity Offerings through Collaboration with Verizon Business

Allot collaborates with Verizon Business to enhance mobile cybersecurity protection for customers using its NetworkSecure solution.

Allot Ltd. has announced that its NetworkSecure solution will enhance Verizon Business' cybersecurity capabilities, helping protect customers from various mobile cyber threats. Jennifer Varner from Verizon emphasized the importance of staying ahead in security for customer peace of mind, while Allot's CEO Eyal Harari expressed pride in strengthening their partnership and addressing the mass market. NetworkSecure offers a monetizable, clientless cybersecurity service, requiring no installation by users, and provides robust protection against malware, phishing, and ransomware. This service aims to deliver easy-to-use cybersecurity features, especially beneficial for small and medium businesses, without complex IT management.

Potential Positives

Allot's partnership with Verizon Business enhances its brand positioning as a leading provider of security solutions in the mobile cybersecurity market.

The NetworkSecure offering provides a monetizable, clientless solution that simplifies cybersecurity for businesses, particularly appealing to SMBs.

The collaboration displays Allot’s capability to support large-scale deployments, enhancing security services for millions of subscribers globally.

Potential Negatives

Despite the collaboration with Verizon Business, the press release does not provide clear financial projections or expected outcomes, which may raise concerns about the expected impact on revenue.

The mention of numerous risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements could indicate a volatile business environment and potential challenges ahead for Allot.

The reliance on significant customers like Verizon may expose Allot to risks if those partnerships do not yield the anticipated results or if competitive pressures increase.

FAQ

What is Allot's NetworkSecure offering?

Allot's NetworkSecure is a network-based security solution that provides protection against various mobile cyber threats without requiring application installation.

How does Allot help Verizon Business enhance cybersecurity?

Allot collaborates with Verizon Business to expand its cybersecurity capabilities and enhance protection for customers against mobile cyber threats.

What types of threats does NetworkSecure protect against?

NetworkSecure protects against viruses, malware, phishing, ransomware, and other types of cyber threats.

Is NetworkSecure easy to implement for customers?

Yes, NetworkSecure offers zero-touch, clientless operation, allowing seamless delivery without complicated IT support for customers.

Who can benefit from Allot's cybersecurity solutions?

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can particularly benefit from Allot's cutting-edge cybersecurity services delivered from the network.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Hod Hasharon, Israel, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Allot Ltd



. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative security-as-a-service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, announced today that Allot’s NetworkSecure offering is helping support the expansion of Verizon Business’ cybersecurity capabilities to boost protection for customers against a broad range of mobile cyber threats.





“We always want to be a step ahead for our customers, particularly when it comes to security. Our network-based security portfolio makes it easy for our customers to enjoy peace of mind, including through our powerful mobile cybersecurity solutions,” said Jennifer Varner, AVP Security Products and Solutions, Verizon Business. “This collaboration with Allot helps us enhance our offerings even further for our customers.”





“We are proud to enhance our collaboration with Verizon Business and excited with the opportunity to address the mass market,” said Eyal Harari, CEO, Allot. “Allot is privileged to work with Verizon Business to enhance mobile security for businesses.”







NetworkSecure



is a monetizable network-based solution, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, customers can enjoy protection from cyberthreats, including viruses and other types of malware and phishing and ransomware attacks. An easy-to-use branded interface provides alerts and reporting that help strengthen brand loyalty. Customers, especially SMBs, can enjoy cutting-edge cybersecurity services, seamlessly delivered from the network without the need for any complicated IT support.





###







About Allot







Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative converged cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network-native cybersecurity services, network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.





Allot. See. Control. Secure.







Forward-Looking Statement







This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



