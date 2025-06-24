Allot Ltd. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares to Repay Convertible Note and Support Corporate Purposes

Allot Ltd. proposes a public offering of ordinary shares to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

Quiver AI Summary

Allot Ltd., a provider of network intelligence and security solutions, announced a proposed public offering of its ordinary shares, all of which will be sold by the Company. The proceeds, estimated to be used primarily to repay $31.41 million of a convertible promissory note from its largest shareholder, Lynrock Lake Master Fund LP, and the remaining funds for general purposes. Lynrock will convert an additional $8.59 million of its note into shares and agree to a lock-up period with underwriters. The offering, led by TD Cowen and William Blair, is part of an effective shelf registration with the SEC. Forward-looking statements regarding the offering and its use of proceeds highlight potential risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The proposed public offering will enable Allot Ltd. to repay $31.41 million of principal outstanding under the Lynrock Note, enhancing the company's financial stability.

Following the repayment and conversion of the Lynrock Note, Allot will have no outstanding indebtedness for borrowed money, strengthening its balance sheet.

Lynrock's agreement to convert the remaining $8.59 million of principal into ordinary shares demonstrates continued support from a significant shareholder.

The offering includes an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 15% of the shares, which could increase the total capital raised for the company.

Potential Negatives

Issuing a public offering may signal a need for liquidity, raising concerns among investors about the company's financial health.

The reliance on proceeds from the offering to repay a substantial amount of the convertible promissory note suggests ongoing financial obligations with a significant shareholder, which could indicate a lack of sufficient cash flow.

The conversion of a significant portion of debt into equity may dilute existing shareholders' stakes, potentially leading to dissatisfaction among current investors.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Allot's public offering?

The proceeds will be used to repay $31.41 million of debt and for general corporate purposes.

Who is involved in the public offering?

TD Cowen and William Blair are joint book-running managers, with Needham & Company as the lead manager.

How can investors obtain the prospectus for the offering?

Copies of the prospectus can be obtained at the SEC's website or directly from TD Securities and William Blair.

What is the expected timeline for the public offering?

The offering is being made under an effective shelf registration statement declared effective on April 3, 2025.

What are the risks associated with this public offering?

The press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties affecting future performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ALLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $ALLT stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Hod Hasharon, Israel, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (Nasdaq: ALLT; TASE: ALLT) (“Allot” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, announced today a proposed public offering of its ordinary shares. All of the ordinary shares in the proposed public offering will be sold by the Company.





The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the public offering to repay $31.41 million of principal outstanding under the senior unsecured convertible promissory note with a face value of $40.0 million issued by the Company to its largest shareholder, Lynrock Lake Master Fund LP (“Lynrock”), on February 18, 2022 (as amended, the “Lynrock Note”), and the balance for general corporate purposes.





In connection with the offering, Lynrock has agreed to convert the remaining $8.59 million of principal outstanding under the Lynrock Note into ordinary shares. Lynrock will enter into a customary lock up agreement with the underwriters with respect to its ordinary shares, including those to be issued upon conversion of the Lynrock Note, for a period of 75 days following the date of the final prospectus supplement. The Company will have no outstanding indebtedness for borrowed money following the repayment and conversion of the Lynrock Note.





In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriters of the public offering a 30-day option to purchase from the Company up to an additional 15% of the ordinary shares sold in the public offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.





TD Cowen and William Blair are acting as the joint book-running managers, and Needham & Company is acting as lead manager, with respect to the public offering of the ordinary shares.





The public offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 previously filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on April 3, 2025. The public offering of ordinary shares is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and this offering. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from: TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by email at TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com or by telephone at (855) 495-9846; and William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described above, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, solicitation or sale of such securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.









About Allot













Allot Ltd. (Nasdaq: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the size and timing of the public offering, the granting of an option by the Company to the underwriters to purchase additional ordinary shares from the Company, the proposed use of proceeds of the public offering, and the repayment and conversion of the Lynrock Note. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Allot’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “expect,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar meaning (including their negative counterparts or other various or comparable terminology) are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement and the prospectus supplement for the public offering and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Allot undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.