Is Allot (ALLT) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Allot Communications (ALLT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allot Communications is one of 289 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allot Communications is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLT's full-year earnings has moved 57.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ALLT has gained about 5.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 0.1% on average. As we can see, Allot Communications is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dave Inc. (DAVE). The stock is up 1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Dave Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 23.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Allot Communications belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 151 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 28% so far this year, so ALLT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Dave Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Allot Communications and Dave Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.