News & Insights

Markets
AZN

Allorion Therapeutic Inks Agreement With AstraZeneca For EGFR L858R Allosteric Inhibitor Program

January 02, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Allorion Therapeutics, a US and China-based biotechnology company, on Tuesday entered into an exclusive option and global license agreement with British drug major AstraZeneca plc (AZN) to develop and commercialize a novel epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) L858R mutated allosteric inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will be granted an exclusive option to license a novel EGFR L858R allosteric inhibitor to develop and commercialize globally.

Allorion is eligible to receive upfront and near-term payments of up to $40 million, and additional development and commercial milestone payments of over $500 million, as well as tiered royalties on net sales worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.