Allorion Therapeutic Inks Agreement With AstraZeneca For EGFR L858R Allosteric Inhibitor Program

(RTTNews) - Allorion Therapeutics, a US and China-based biotechnology company, on Tuesday entered into an exclusive option and global license agreement with British drug major AstraZeneca plc (AZN) to develop and commercialize a novel epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) L858R mutated allosteric inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will be granted an exclusive option to license a novel EGFR L858R allosteric inhibitor to develop and commercialize globally.

Allorion is eligible to receive upfront and near-term payments of up to $40 million, and additional development and commercial milestone payments of over $500 million, as well as tiered royalties on net sales worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.